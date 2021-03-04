Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alexander Hammerstone will defend his MLW National Openweight championship against lucha-libre superstar LA Park on next week’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger) for the National Openweight Championship this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

LA Park, ½ of the World Tag Team Champions, wants to bring more gold home to Azteca Underground’s mysterious El Jefe.

After LA Park insulted the mighty Hammerstone, calling him a “vascular coward”, the National Openweight Champion has agreed to battle the Mexican legend 1-on-1 on this Wednesday’s FUSION.

In what promises to be a colossal main event, Hammerstone stay vigilant as he battles one of Mexico’s greatest luchadores… while Mads Krügger lurks in the shadows.

Will LA Park win his FIRST singles championship in America and bring yet another championship back to Azteca Underground? Will Hammerstone be distracted by “The Black Hand of CONTRA?”

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Lio Rush, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.