Last night wrestling legend Tully Blanchard returned to action on AEW Dynamite along with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) to take on Jurassic Express, with the former tag champions picking up the victory thanks to interference from Shawn Spears and nailing Luchasaurus with Blanchard’s signature spike piledriver. Afterwards cameras caught up with the group, who were joined by J.J. Dillon, to comment on the monumental victory.

Myo Rizunami took to Twitter shortly after winning the women’s eliminator tournament and earning herself a title opportunity against Hikaru Shida at Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. She writes, ” I won. Thank you so much for your support. I was at the mercy of Nayirah’s non-standard power, but everyone’s cheers and feelings of not giving up led me to the victory! The party isn’t over yet.”