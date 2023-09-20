The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be defended under Extreme Rules later this month.

WWE has officially announced Tiffany Stratton vs. NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules match at the upcoming NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event. This will be the rematch of last week’s NXT main event, which saw Lynch defeat Stratton for the title.

After making her first title defense on last night’s RAW with a win over Natalya, Lynch opened tonight’s episode by returning to the NXT Arena at the WWE Performance Center as a champion of that brand for the first time in her 10.5 year career. Lynch named several people in the NXT women’s division and said she will be in NXT for a while as it feels good to be back and represent the people. Lynch also declared that Tiffy Time is over, but praised Stratton for last week’s match and said she has earned a rematch. Stratton interrupted and said the rematch was not optional, and then she had fans chant “yes!” for the match to happen tonight. After the two had words, Stratton changed her mind on the rematch happening tonight, and said she wants it on a bigger stage – No Mercy.

Lynch told Stratton she can have her rematch whenever she wants, but the result will be the same. She also referred to Stratton’s push by commenting on how she “got a rocket strapped to your back” and became entitled. Lynch ended up suggesting that they go fist for fist, and they did. Kiana James then rushed in and helped Stratton beat the champ down. Stratton went to use a steel chair but Lynch blocked it, then fought the heels off while standing tall with the chair.

Lynch later interrupted McKenzie Mitchell’s backstage interview with Ilja Dragunov, and made it known that she will face Stratton and James in a Handicap Match. WWE announced Stratton vs. Lynch for the title at NXT No Mercy, but there was no stipulation.

Lynch came out for the 2-on-1 non-title main event but Stratton and James immediately attacked during her entrance, and beat her back into the ring. The heels continued the assault until Lyra Valkyria made the save to clear the ring. Stratton and James tried to retreat but the babyfaces brought them back for a tag team match, which Lynch and Valkyria won. After the match, Stratton hit both opponents with a chair and posed over Lynch with the belt. Stratton then dropped the belt onto Lynch and made her exit. Lynch slowly recovered, took the mic and announced that if this is how Stratton want to play it, then their title match at No Mercy will be Extreme Rules. NXT went off the air as fans cheered and Stratton smirked while motioning for Lynch to bring it.

The 2023 NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

British Rounds Rules Match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Global Heritage Invitational winner – Joe Coffey or Butch vs. Noam Dar (c)

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

