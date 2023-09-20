The September 22 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Myles Borne defeated Riley Osborne

* Ivy Nile defeated Izzy Dame. This was filmed as an opening match to a NXT Level Up episode

* Fallon Henley defeated Arianna Grace. Grace cut a promo before the match and has returned from injury with her Beauty Queen gimmick. The finish saw Grace try to use her feet on the ropes for leverage on a roll-up, but she then had words with the referee and that allowed Henley the chance to do her own roll-up with feet on the ropes

* Axiom defeated Charlie Dempsey in the last Global Heritage Invitational match

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

