The finals of the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational have been announced for next week’s No Mercy go-home episode, but technically there is still one match to air.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Butch defeat Tyler Bate to become the Group A winner with 5 points. Duke Hudson defeated Joe Coffey to force a three-way tie with Nathan Frazer at 4 points in Group B, but Coffey later defeated both Superstars in a Triple Threat tie-breaker to win the group and earn his spot in the finals with 6 points.

WWE has announced Butch vs. Coffey for next week’s finals of the Round Robin-style tournament with the winner going on to NXT No Mercy to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar in a British Rounds Rules match with the Cup on the line.

Dar and his Meta-Four stablemates (Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend) watched tonight’s action from their VIP Lounge, which was decorated as if they were in The Matrix, to go match their costumes.

While the finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational have been announced for next week’s live go-home NXT episode, there is still one more match to air as Axiom and Charlie Dempsey have not faced off in a tournament match yet, at least one that has aired on TV. Axiom vs. Dempsey was taped tonight to air on Friday’s NXT Level Up episode. The match is irrelevant as Axiom currently has 1 point and Dempsey has 0, so even with the maximum of 2 points they could earn, both would not reach the 5 points needed to tie Butch.

You can click here for NXT Level Up spoilers for Friday. Below are the current standings and a few clips from this week, along with notes on Dar and his potential No Mercy opponents:

NXT GLOBAL HERITAGE INVITATIONAL STANDINGS:

GROUP A:

* Axiom, representing Spain with 1 point (0-1-1)

* Butch, representing England with 5 points (2-0-1)

* Charlie Dempsey, representing the United States with 0 points (0-2-0)

* Tyler Bate, representing England with 4 points (2-1-0)

GROUP B:

* Akira Tozawa, representing Japan with 0 points (0-3-0)

* Duke Hudson, representing Australia with 4 points (2-2-0)

* Joe Coffey, representing Scotland with 6 points (3-1-0)

* Nathan Frazer, representing Jersey in the Channel Islands with 4 points (2-2-0)

(Coffey won the Triple Threat tie-breaker over Frazer and Hudson to win the group.)

Dar will defend the Cup against the winner of next week’s finals match, Butch or Coffey, at NXT No Mercy. This would be the second Coffey vs. Dar singles bout as their first meeting saw Dar retain the NXT Heritage Cup over Coffey on the March 10, 2022 NXT UK episode. This would be the third meeting between Butch and Dar. Their first match saw Butch get the win at RevPro’s Live At The Cockpit 10 on July 3, 2016, and their second bout, which aired on the taped October 17, 2018 NXT UK episode, saw then-champion Butch retain the WWE UK Title over Dar.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.