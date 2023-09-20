The NWA World Women’s Title will be on the line at the upcoming Samhain pay-per-view.

This week’s NWA Powerrr episode saw Ruthie Jay defeat Natalia Markova and Missa Kate to become the new #1 contender to NWA World Women’s Champion Kenzie Paige.

Paige became the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion back in April, but dropped the title to Max The Impaler on August 26 during Night 1 of the NWA 75th Anniversary pay-per-view. Paige won the 10-woman Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet that same night to become the new #1 contender to then-NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, who retained over Markova in a No Limits Match to headline Night 1. Paige vs. Kamille for the title then took place on Night 2 and Paige got the win to end Kamille’s 812-day reign.

NWA boss Billy Corgan has promised surprises at Samhain, which will be a Halloween-themed extravaganza. The show is being billed as “The Ultimate Night of Spooktacular Wrestling Action in Cleveland,” and the most “sinister” and the most “diabolically violent” pay-per-view in NWA history. Samhain promises to “send chills down your spine and leave you on the edge of your seat.”

The inaugural NWA Samhain pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at the TempleLive Cleveland Masonic in Cleveland, OH. The event will air live on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Host & Master of Ceremonies: “Sinister Minister” James Mitchell

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

Thom Latimer vs. EC3 (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Ruthie Jay vs. Kenzie Paige (c)

