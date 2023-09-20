AEW stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson are set to get married soon.

Hart revealed during a podcast interview in October 2022 that Johnson was her fiance, and later added that the two actually became engaged to be married “months ago,” but did not announce the news publicly. “Nobody really knows that but we also don’t care, but we also didn’t make a huge post about it,” she said.

In an update, Hart took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a timer that counts down to her wedding day.

It looks like the big day for Hart and Johnson to tie the knot will be on Thursday, October 12 or Friday, October 13.

Johnson was on the shelf from April 12 – August 5. He worked the AEW Collision show on August 5 and since then has worked five ROH TV tapings. Hart has been off TV since The House of Black dropped the AEW World Trios Titles to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at AEW All In on August 27. Her last match was a win over Bambi Hall on the July 8 Collision show.

Below is a screenshot of Hart’s Instagram post:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.