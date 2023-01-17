Cody Rhodes is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s RAW featured the third return vignette for Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pec since his win over Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell. Rhodes confirmed that he will make his ring return during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Rhodes warned that he is still focused on the WWE Title, and is returning stronger than ever. You can see footage from the vignette below.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with Rhodes’ vignette:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, 20 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble. The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.