The Bloodline will be fully represented at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, which takes place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia.

We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was being advertised for the RAW 30 show. In an update, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that every generation of The Bloodline will be on RAW to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

There’s no word on which members of the legendary Anoa’i Family will be on RAW next week for The Bloodline’s Acknowledgement Ceremony, but it’s possible that we will see names like WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famers The Wild Samoans (Reigns’ father Sika, Afa), and others.

On a related note, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos have announced that they will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day next week at RAW 30.

There’s still no word yet on who will represent The Judgment Day in the title shot. Finn Balor and Damian Priest began last week’s Tag Team Turmoil main event, but due to an injury angle, Dominik Mysterio replaced Balor and ended up earning the title shot with Priest.

Reigns will be on this week’s SmackDown so that he and Kevin Owens can sign the contract for their Royal Rumble title match.

