WWE has reportedly decided on their long-awaited Premium Live Event in the UK.

As we’ve noted, a WWE special event has been rumored for the UK for years now, and there was talk in the fall of 2021 about possibly holding the 2022 SummerSlam event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, but there was also talk of WWE potentially running other UK venues in September. This seemed to be confirmed when WWE announced a Premium Live Event for Sunday, September 4, with location and name to be announced later.

In an update, WrestleVotes now reports that WWE has plans to hold their UK Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

This date of Saturday, September 3 is interesting because the WWE schedule currently has Sunday, September 4 reserved with the location and name to be announced later, but it looks like plans have changed and they are going with that Saturday instead. This will be Labor Day Weekend in the United States.

The first weekend in September is expected to be the same weekend that AEW will host their 2022 All Out pay-per-view. AEW ran that Sunday in 2021 and Saturday in 2020/2019.

WWE was originally interested in Principality Stadium because it has a retractable roof, which would help with the unpredictable UK weather. The venue can hold up to 78,000 fans for a boxing or pro wrestling-style event. It was reported last fall that WWE also wanted to hold a Fan Fest event that weekend, and then a RAW TV taping the following Monday after the Premium Live Event. There is no word yet on where the RAW would be held.

WWE has not held a UK stadium show since the SummerSlam 1992 pay-per-view from Wembley, which was headlined by the WWE Intercontinental Title match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. The attendance number has been disputed, but WWE reported 80,355 fans in attendance for SummerSlam 1992.

There is no word on what the September 2022 event from the UK will be called, but we will keep you updated as WWE should be making an announcement in the near future.

Below is a look at WWE’s updated schedule of Premium Live Events for 2022, confirmed by the company:

* Saturday, April 2 – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

* Sunday, May 8 – WrestleMania Backlash from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

* Sunday, June 5 – WWE Hell In a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

* Saturday, July 2 – Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

* Sunday, September 4 – Premium Live Event from location to be announced (rumored to be changed to Saturday, September 4 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales)

* October – Premium Live Event from location in Saudi Arabia to be announced

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

