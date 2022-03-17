During her recent interview with Juice Pro Wrestling Janai Kai spoke about her experience working AEW Rampage, and what she thought of the promotion’s backstage atmosphere. Highlights can be found below.

Says she found out about Rampage opportunity at the last minute:

Rampage was very last minute, it was literally the day before that I found out I was doing it. They flew me out there the next morning and told me the whole deal as far as what was going on. Surprisingly, I wasn’t nervous about this. That was another tester, another thing that told me, ‘You’re confident in your abilities, the butterflies aren’t overtaking all of your feelings. I’m not nervous, I’m ready to go, I know how to work.’ I’m confident in presenting myself, for only the little time I had too, I know how to present myself in a little bit of time. The whole experience was great. Thunder Rosa was there, showing me around, letting me know how they do things throughout the day. It was great to have her there and letting me know how everything goes down.

Refers to the AEW environment as mad chill:

It’s mad chill. A lot of the people that were there, they still do Indies, so I had seen some of them last week [laughs]. They’re like, ‘Hey, good to see you here, what’s up?’ It’s really chill, really cool, everyone was friendly. I’m very good about sensing bad vibes or if I know if I’m not going to fit in. I didn’t have that feeling. I was really comfortable being there. I’ve been backstage at WWE it there is a total difference. It’s more tense in WWE.

