Billie Starkz discusses her rise in the pro wrestling scene.

The 18-year-old prodigy recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, which included Starkz reflecting on her last couple of months in the business. She began by opening up about competing for ROH, a promotion she followed closely when she was a little girl.

It was honestly a lot of fun. I was wrestling with my fingernails split in half though. My hand was hurting so much. ‘This is my last match, it’ll be fine,’ then I started wrestling and I was like, ‘My hand hurts!’ It was already wrapped in bandages and stuff. ‘It’s probably going to bleed, it’ll be fine.’ I had so much fun and ROH was a really big deal for me because I grew up watching it. It was a really big part of my childhood. Mouse has videos of me being like, ‘I want to work here one day. This would be cool.’ I was super small and I’m like, ‘This is not real. That’s not me.

Starkz managed to compete for AEW, ROH, and MLW in the same week back in February. When asked about that she says that she just wants to continue riding the high.

I’m just riding this high. I love this wave that I’m on and I hope this journey continues this way. It’s crazy to show my friends at school, ‘Look what I’m doing.

Later Starkz would be asked about other places she was interested in working, where she name dropped the popular Washington state promotion DEFY.

I want to make it back to DEFY. I would love to be on a DEFY show. When I went up there, I was just hanging out, I went as a fan, and I was like, ‘this is insane, I would love to be a part of this.’ I haven’t made the journey back out there, but it’s somewhere I would like to go make a pitstop at.

Starkz challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at Battle of the Belts VI, but came up short.