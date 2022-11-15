Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Billie Starkz will be making her company debut at the January 7th Blood & Thunder Event, the promotion’s first event of 2023. Full details, including an updated look at who will be appearing, are below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of Billie Starkz at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

#BabyDraw arrives in MLW at Blood & Thunder!

Billie Starkz, one of the most talked about up and coming prospects in the sport, steps through the doors of the legendary 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia for the first-time ever on January 7th and makes her Major League Wrestling debut.

A standout star on the midwest independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid teens.

With a tour of Japan on the horizon, Starkz’s momentum will be at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters the women’s featherweight division.

“I’ve known many luchadores named Jesus but never one nicknamed ‘Space Jesus’,” said MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran. “I have planned a very special debut match for Billie… For now let’s just say she will have a gloriously violent opportunity to impress my renegades.”

What does Cesar have planned for Billie’s big debut?

Find out Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Real1

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The Samoan SWAT Team

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.