NWA President Billy Corgan was a guest on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to discuss this past weekend’s Empowerrr and 73rd Anniversary pay per views, which included some marquee moments like Awesome Kong retiring and Trevor Murdoch becoming the new NWA world’s champion.

During his interview Corgan revealed the details for the promotion’s next pay per view, Hard Times 2. The event will take place on December 4th and will be available on FITE TV.

The first Hard Times pay per view in this new NWA era took place in January of 2020, and featured talents like Eli Drake (now LA Knight in NXT), Thunder Rosa, and Nick Aldis taking on James Storm in the main event.