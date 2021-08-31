The legendary Awesome Kong recently spoke with Belle To Belles to comment on her retirement that came at the historic all women’s NWA Empowerrr pay per view this last weekend. Hear her thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she’s been trying to say goodbye to wrestling for a while:

Well, for a while now I’ve been trying to figure out a way to say goodbye [to] wrestling and I thought it’d be a nice bookend way to wrap up a good career, I would say. It’s been a good career, and then to have a moment and with Gail [Kim] and to say I saved your tookus.

How she hopes her feud with Gail Kim will be looked back upon in women’s wrestling history:

I do [look back fondly on those times]. Wrestlers, we like to try to stay humble. However, I would hope that if someone were to write about women’s wrestling in the future that they would mention Gail [Kim] and I’s feud as at least part of a spark that sparked a revolution.

