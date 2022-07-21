Nick Aldis has been pulled from the main event of the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view.

NWA previously announced that Aldis would challenge NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch after winning a tournament and Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender.

In an update, NWA owner Billy Corgan appeared on Busted Open Radio today to announce that Tyrus will be replacing Aldis in the match against Murdoch.

Tyrus is the current NWA World Television Champion, but only Murdoch’s title will be on the line.

During today’s Busted Open appearance, Corgan accused Aldis of playing politics behind the scenes.

“In the case of Nick Aldis, yes, your #1 contender for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Trevor Murdoch in St. Louis, I’ve dealt with this man for over four years, and for every ounce of politicking you see publicly there’s about ten times worse behind the scenes. No one stresses me out more in the NWA than Nick Aldis, no one is more highly paid than Nick Aldis and no one is more unhappy than Nick Aldis,” Corgan said.

Corgan then criticized Aldis for a tweet he made after becoming the new #1 contender this past week.

The tweet from Tuesday night said, “I told you I would out think them all. No matter what kind of goalpost-moving goes on, I find a way to win. But I’m not naive; I know there are forces who don’t want to see me as champion again, and a lot can happen between now and #NWA74…your move…”

Corgan then announced that Aldis was stripped of the #1 contendership, and would not be in the NWA 74 main event. He named Tyrus as Aldis’ replacement.

“Listen, why this stuff has to play out in public I don’t know but I’m just sick of it,” Corgan added.

Aldis has not publicly addressed Corgan’s comments, or the match change, but he did respond to a tweet on Corgan’s announcement by posting three “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Below is the current card:

NIGHT ONE, AUGUST 27:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

Samantha Starr vs. TBA

Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

NIGHT TWO, AUGUST 28:

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles

10 Tag Teams TBA

TBA vs. TBA

The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

I told you I would out think them all. No matter what kind of goalpost-moving goes on, I find a way to win. But I'm not naive; I know there are forces who don't want to see me as champion again, and a lot can happen between now and #NWA74…your move… https://t.co/yTKKBbrodW — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 19, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.