NWA President Billy Corgan spoke with Ariel Helwani to promote his company’s 74th Anniversary pay-per-view this weekend in St. Louis, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his thoughts on Triple H running WWE and how he had recent chats with The Game regarding the old NWA library. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On WWE’s new creative direction under Triple H:

“I think you had a good sense of what Triple H’s vision was for wrestling. Not only through his in-ring career, but the way he was running ‘NXT’ for a while, and now Shawn Michaels is running it, who is also brilliant, and one of the great superstars of all time.”

Says he had recent conversations with Triple H about the Houston NWA library:

“[Triple H] and I had a lot of discussions about the Houston library. We just were never able to put together the deal for me to transfer that library over to him, and then for a while, we had discussions about being on the [WWE] Network … I’ve never had anything but less than a positive interaction with WWE on every level.”

