According to Heel By Nature, AEW filed to trademark the term “Blood Brothers” on September 15th, with the report noting that it’s not the typical trademark file and could be a possible match stipulation used for future programming. Former world champion Chris Jericho recently secured the copyright to his newest match creation, the Mimosa Mayhem match, which premiered at the ALL OUT pay per view.
Details of the trademark can be found below.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging events with wrestling fan club members.