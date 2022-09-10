Former AEW and NXT star Bobby Fish recently joined NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count program to discuss his departure from AEW a few weeks ago, and whether he would be interested in returning to WWE at some point in the future. You can see highlights from Fish’s interview below.

We at Wrestling Headlines also recently conducted an exclusive interview with Fish, which you can watch here.

Says when his contract came up he couldn’t find any common ground with Tony Khan so he’s now a free agent:

“Contract was coming up for potential renewal and we couldn’t find common ground on the numbers that we needed for both sides to be happy. So yeah, I’m a free agent.”

Whether he would be interested in returning to WWE:

“I don’t know. I’m open to all options and offers at the moment. I do know that there have been quite a few people who have gone back through those doors. I’m happy for the people that I know who left there after I had left, a lot of friendships, and things were weird there for a bit. For them to be back in the direction of some normalcy and positivity, and working for Hunter, I know I enjoyed. I’m just happy for the people that I know that remained and the people that have come back to work there and it’s a good place to be again.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)