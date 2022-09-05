Black Label Pro has announced on Twitter that former multi-time NXT tag champion Bobby Fish will be competing on their September 24th Turbo Graps event from Indiana, where he will be facing Kevin Blackwood.

🚨TURBO GRAPS 24🚨 Non-Tournament Action! Kevin Blackwood takes on the debuting Bobby Fish! September 24, 2022

7:30 PM

RDS Gym

Crown Point, IN. Tickets: https://t.co/VOehgyG4Ap pic.twitter.com/Up1AHlOQe1 — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 31, 2022

This is Fish’s first wrestling appearance since his departure from AEW. He was a free agent as of August 31st.