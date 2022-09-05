Black Label Pro has announced on Twitter that former multi-time NXT tag champion Bobby Fish will be competing on their September 24th Turbo Graps event from Indiana, where he will be facing Kevin Blackwood.
🚨TURBO GRAPS 24🚨
Non-Tournament Action!
Kevin Blackwood takes on the debuting Bobby Fish!
September 24, 2022
7:30 PM
RDS Gym
Crown Point, IN.
Tickets: https://t.co/VOehgyG4Ap pic.twitter.com/Up1AHlOQe1
— Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 31, 2022
This is Fish’s first wrestling appearance since his departure from AEW. He was a free agent as of August 31st.