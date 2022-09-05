WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport about his loss at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, how he felt about headlining a major show in the United Kingdom, and why he decided to pull out his old Broken Dreams theme song for his entrance. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks using Broken Dreams at Clash at the Castle:

“I’ve been pushing it [for] a very long time. I didn’t think it finally bite, but I had a conversation with Hunter, I had a conversation with Kevin Dunn, and tried to explain, you know, like I think this is the time. The crowd we’re gonna have is a knowledgeable crowd, they know my history, it’s very much a full-circle moment for me, and I feel that’s very much part of my story, and I knew it would get the pop from the live crowd. I knew people online would get a kick out of it, but for me, hearing that, it would remind me of how far I’ve come. Our production team put together the best videos, Adam, Ben, and the gang in the studio, just the best work imaginable. I saw that and again, the goosebumps were going crazy, trying to hold the tears back. I was so laser-focused, I was like, what is going on here right now?”

Calls wrestling in the main event as a dream come true, but is disappointed that he didn’t pick up the win:

“I dreamed of this the past few years, I talked about it the past few years. It’s here, I’m in this match. My goodness, look at this video, look at this crowd and my entrance, and look at the way they reacted when Roman came out and look at the ups and downs through the match. That’s what it’s about in our industry is emotion, making people feel something on a deep, deep level, and they really thought I had it. That’s where I’m very disappointed that I wasn’t able to pull off the big one, but we’ll get there.”

Says he will use the song when he feels it is appropriate:

“I feel like when it’s appropriate, its gonna pop up. It is a little slower, but some of the lyrics in there feel very appropriate to my journey and what I intend to do with Roman. He’s always been my Kryptonite, he’s always found a way around Drew McIntyre, be it back in the day when I first came back, he always had my number by himself. When I found my true self, he found his true self. Turns out his true self is listening to a bunch of yes men and letting his head get big. When he comes against a legitimate challenger like a Drew McIntyre or a Brock Lesnar, he throws everything and the kitchen sink or new family members at them so he can keep hold of those titles. But it can’t last forever.”

