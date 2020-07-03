Bobby Lashley On If He Plans To Return To MMA

During his appearance on Table Talk, Bobby Lashley revealed that he’d still be interested in returning to MMA but it would have to be after his WWE run ends. Here’s what he had to say:

It really depends on how long this ride goes. I have a job right now. Some people didn’t have a job weeks back. If I do leave, I 100 percent will fight again.

Credit: Table Talk. H/T WrestlingInc.