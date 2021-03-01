During his interview with Metro UK, Bobby Lashley spoke on why Retribution needs to be on a show other than Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

They just need to find a different show because they can’t be on the same show with the Hurt Business because the Hurt Business runs Raw [laughs]. If they wanna be able to bring themselves back up to be a dominant force, they may need to look at SmackDown and maybe even look at a different direction.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Metro UK.