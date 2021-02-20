WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Sporting News to hype up this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay per view, where the Almight One defends the gold against Riddle and Keith Lee. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he felt awkward during the Lana/Rusev affair storyline:

It happened so quick. When I was introduced to it, I was told what to do and … (groans). I didn’t understand the magnitude of it. But the one thing I did know was that I was doing something different. And you can say whatever you want about Lana but she was 100 percent committed and invested in that character. I felt awkward doing it. I’m always in fight mode but it was good to pull me out of that mode. But I needed to relax and just have fun with it. I loosened up because I knew we were trying to entertain people. I understood that, even though I didn’t originally like the idea and ended up being cool with it. It’s not comfortable for me but I understood the lesson I was being taught.

On his match against Lee and Riddle:

The future is bright. Both of those guys have the potential to do some great things in this business. But that’s after I retire, of course. They have great matches but I’m not trying to have a great match. I’m trying to beat them up. I’m going to grab Riddle and beat Keith Lee with him.

On getting to work with MVP:

It’s a blast, man. Probably one of my favorite times in my entire career because this is real. There have been angles before that people don’t believe but this one is authentic. MVP, Shelton and Cedric flew into Denver, where I’m at, just to see my suit guy. It’s freezing out here! But they wanted to come out here and hang out. Wrestlers don’t normally do this. These are my friends. I’ve known MVP for maybe 18 years now. I knew Sheldon in college when we wrestled against each other. We all see ourselves in Cedric and we have a lot of knowledge we are passing along to him. One time, Cedric came into the building and he had his suit on a hanger. MVP stopped him and asked why his suit was on a hanger. He needed to put it on because the suit is what we are about. It’s not a character we just do on TV. It’s who we are. We are professionals.

On a potential showdown with Big E: