Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjjouri to promote his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel today.

Lashley says Lesnar feud will extend beyond Crown Jewel:

“There’s been years and years of lead-up because of the way things have come together with us. I don’t think this is the last time we’re going to see each other,” Lashley said. “I think until the end of my career or the end of his career, there’s always going to be a Bobby and Brock. Right now, I look at the score as one for me and zero for him. If it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s going to be coming back for another one. He’s got to avenge his losses.”

Lashley prefers Crown Jewel build to their match at Royal Rumble:

“I like the buildup because I think the buildup is really important because of what happened last time. There wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him. This time is going to be a lot more hype. I think that it’s not going to be the last time. I think that is so much more that Brock and I can actually get into. So I think that this feud is going to be a feud that’s going to keep going and it’s going to keep looking different and there is going to be a lot more involved with it.”

Lashley expects a physical match against Lesnar:

“I don’t think Brock is the type of person that’s just going to let somebody beat him up two times in a row and then not even come to avenge it,” Lashley said. “I like the competitor he is because Brock doesn’t care. Brock wants to fight. Brock wants to hurt. Since he wants to do that, he’s got to come with it.”

