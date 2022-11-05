We noted before how MVP did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel to be with Omos as he faces Braun Strowman. A new report from Fightful Select notes that MVP beating by Strowman on Friday’s SmackDown was done to help explain why he won’t be there, and in actuality MVP is a former Muslim turned atheist, which is punishable in the Kingdom.

In more news for Logan Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, word is that there’s an active plan to have a UFC-style “locker room look-in” at Logan with his brother Jake Paul while they’re preparing for the match, and another shot at Reigns in his locker room getting ready.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the current planned match order for today, and you can click here for notes and photos from Saudi Arabia, and you can click here for spoilers on today's big event.

