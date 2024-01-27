Booker T wants to see Jacob Fatu in WWE.

During a recent installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, the Reality Of Wrestling promoter and WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how he’s “working hard to bring Jacob Fatu to WWE.”

“That’s my gameplan, man,” he said when asked if he could see Fatu, who has worked with ROW in the past, in the big leagues of WWE. “That’s my gameplan. I’m working [as] hard as I possibly can. Just going to say it right now. Give a big shout-out to Jacob Fatu, he’s been working his ass off on the indie scene, grinding.”

He continued, “The thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance. For me, someone gave me a chance, and look what it’s done for me. Someone needs to give Jacob Fatu a chance, and I’m gonna be working in his corner as his advisor to get him all the way to that next level and over it, if we possibly can. So big ups to that question right there. Jacob, if you’re listening to this, just stick with me on this ride.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.