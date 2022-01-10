On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Johnny Knoxville being part of the men’s Royal Rumble Match.

The “Jackass” star announced he would be in the bout during a video posted on Instagram.

“I do not care about Johnny Knoxville wanting to be in the Royal Rumble. I don’t know why people are in an uproar about it, it’s the Rumble. It’s pro wrestling, let’s have some fun more than anything. Someone like Johnny Knoxville, star power being at the Royal Rumble.” “Even him just saying he’s going to be in the Rumble, or declaring himself as a participant in the Royal Rumble. I hope a whole lot of other stars do the exact same thing.”

He then responded to criticism from fans regarding it.

“I really don’t know what that means. ‘Taking somebody’s spot.’ Well, what does that really mean, and if they can explain it? Taking somebody’s spot as far as, they’re not going to get a cheque? Taking somebody’s spot as far as that guy is not getting the spotlight tonight.” “Because let’s say, for instance, that person, that spot that’s not in the Rumble. Let’s say for instance they put him in a spot somewhere else and they put Johnny Knoxville in the Rumble. Johnny Knoxville brings more eyes to the show. Back in the day, we thought that was good because the more eyes on the show, the bigger our cheque was at the end of that night. I’m really not sure how it is today.” “My thing is this, there’s 30 spots, okay. Whose spot is it? What guy? Are we talking about one of the NXT guys or what? I’m trying to figure this out because there’s only 30 guys that can be in this thing.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription