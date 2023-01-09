Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans.

“To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I don’t care if it’s in a damn bingo hall, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do that in front of those fans. If you’re getting into it to be a part of something great and leave this business with a memory that you will have stuck and seared in your brain forever — to be able to walk out on that WrestleMania stage just one time … it’s the most awesome thing in the world. It don’t get no bigger than that.

Although Booker has wrestled for various promotions, but he stands by his belief that WrestleMania is the most unforgettable night a wrestler can be a part of.

“I’ve worked in the Tokyo Dome. I’ve worked in every arena in the United States. I’ve worked on every WCW show, and I’m going to tell you right now, those shows didn’t get no bigger than WCW shows,” Booker said. “They were huge, they were monsters, and we did a bunch of them! A boatload of them!”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc