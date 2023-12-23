Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about whether TNA Knockouts Champion Trinity aka Naomi could return to WWE. She walked out of WWE with Mercedes Mone in 2022 due to creative differences.

“Well, I think she’s still under contract with TNA. I don’t know what the contract situation is. I think there’s a chance. Yeah, I think there’s a chance. The reason why I think it’s a chance is because of what she’s done lately as far as going out there, and. Working, Impact, you know, wrestling. not just sitting at home, not just waiting, still trying to learn, more than anything. Because that’s what, that’s what, you know, the Drew McIntyre’s of the world went out there and did when they left WWE. They went out there and they worked. And they say, look, I want to try to earn my spot back there. I don’t just want to be given a spot and seem like that’s what. Naomi, excuse me, Trinity is doing.”

