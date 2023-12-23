Although Adam Copeland has feuded with Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch since coming to AEW, the former WWE star is looking forward to working with the younger AEW stars.

“Maybe somebody’s on a bit of a roll on TV, and then they’re off [all of a sudden],” Copeland said to TSN. “As a young performer, you go, ‘What did I do [wrong]?’ I wanna be there for guys like that or women like that because I’ve been through it, and I understand that there’s peaks and valleys.”

Copeland also noted that he’s willing to give out advice.

“I truly think backstage and [I can] help young talent navigate through what might kinda feel like stormy waters, or confusing waters and in crafting stories, crafting characters, helping create a character that has layers instead of thinking just, ‘Okay, this is my idea: I want to create a group.’ Okay, and? There’s gotta be more than that,” he said. “What else? What’s the reason? What other characters, and what’s their reasoning? There has to be reason. It’s like any television show in that regard, right?”

