Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury after her match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. She was able to complete the match but needed to be helped to the back. Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match.
Flair is set to undergo surgery next month to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered on the December 8 SmackDown. She’s listed as being out for nine months.
Flair showed up at the CMLL event held at Arena México on Friday evening. Her husband, Andrade El Idolo, participated in a match alongside Espanto Jr. and Brillante Jr. They faced off against Volador Jr. and Magnus.
Charlotte Flair acaba de llegar a la Arena México a poco del encuentro de Andrade en el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/HM9k1pzAKe
— Jorge Livan (@jorge_livan) December 23, 2023