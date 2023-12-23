Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury after her match against Asuka on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. She was able to complete the match but needed to be helped to the back. Flair is believed to have suffered a strained neck as well in the match.

Flair is set to undergo surgery next month to repair a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus suffered on the December 8 SmackDown. She’s listed as being out for nine months.

Flair showed up at the CMLL event held at Arena México on Friday evening. Her husband, Andrade El Idolo, participated in a match alongside Espanto Jr. and Brillante Jr. They faced off against Volador Jr. and Magnus.