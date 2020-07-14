Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Keith Lee Winning The NXT Championship

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, wrestling legend Booker T commented on Keith Lee’s recent NXT championship win from last Wednesday’s Great American Bash special on USA. Highlights are below.
On Lee winning the NXT championship:
I can only imagine how Keith Lee feels right now. Crashing that glass ceiling is something everyone of us hopes to do in this business. It’s being looked at as the elite, as literally the upper classmen in the business. This guy, Keith Lee, he’s one of the guys you look at him and say ‘man, this guy is good.’ Then you look at him and go ‘wow, this guy’s really good.’ He’s special in so many different ways.
On whether Lee will be moving to the main roster:
I’m sure he’s going to move on to the main roster. This guy is going to do big things. I’ve been waiting on Keith Lee. I’ve been waiting on a guy like this to come around for me as a black fan to say ‘man, the brother is doing it and he’s doing it big.’
Check out his full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury