The official WWE on FOX Twitter account released a video of Hall of Famer Booker T hyping today’s NFL AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chief. Watch below as the former five-time champion joins up with the well-known “Bills Mafia,” and sends one of their fans through a table with the Book-End.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of their upcoming Chronicle episode on Bianca Belair, which takes a look at the rising star’s battle with depression. Check it out below.