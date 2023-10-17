Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Shawn Michaels as the head of the NXT creative:

“And that’s just, you know, creating really, really great shows. I think more than anything, I know Tony Khan was talking about Shawn Michaels not winning the Booker of the Year award. Personally, I’m hoping and praying that the last thing that Shawn Michaels will be thinking about is the year award. But on the other hand, I think Shawn Michaels is doing a hell of a job with the NXT brand, creating moments as well as magic at the same time and getting these young guys to the point where they need to be more than anything because NXT is still a developmental group. The object of that game down there is to get those guys promoted to the next level and hopefully get somebody else to take their spot, and promote them too. It’s about creating talent in WWE, and that’s what that brand is all about. Just an asinine statement for someone. For someone to really praise the Booker of the Year award. That right there tells me a whole lot that I don’t even really need to know about Tony Khan. Really. I swear to God, it tells me a whole lot because that’s the last thing one in this business should be thinking about is the Booker of the Year award. Because I don’t, I don’t I don’t remember the Booker of the Year award putting any money in anybody’s pocket. Oh, anybody? Oh, has anyone ever praised the Booker of the Year in a fashion to that was not able to where we talked about it? This might be the first time I ever heard, other than these last couple of years. You know what? I never heard of a Booker of the Year award before you came along.”

