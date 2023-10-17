The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Daisy Kill & Talos will be defending their NWA United States Tag Team Championships against JR Kratos & Odinson at NWA Samhain. This match will be featured on the pre-show, which will be available for free on YouTube.

Kratos & Odinson scored a win over Kill & Talos in their previous match on the October 10 episode of NWA Powerrr, winning by count out. Here is the updated card for the show:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship

EC3 (c) vs. Thom Latimer

NWA Women’s World’s Championship

Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Ruthie Jay

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

Colby Corino (c) vs. Joe Alonzo

NWA World Tag Team Championship – Knights of the Round Table Tables Match

Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage w/ Aron Stevens) (c) vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) (c) vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising

Submission Match

Jax Dane vs. Blake Troop

Tag Team Match

The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) vs. The Southern 6 (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor)

Number One Contender For NWA Women’s Championship

Samantha Starr vs. Missa Kate vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Celeste

Loser Leaves NWA

Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce

NWA United States Tag Team Championships

Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. JR Kratos & Odinson