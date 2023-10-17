The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that Daisy Kill & Talos will be defending their NWA United States Tag Team Championships against JR Kratos & Odinson at NWA Samhain. This match will be featured on the pre-show, which will be available for free on YouTube.
Kratos & Odinson scored a win over Kill & Talos in their previous match on the October 10 episode of NWA Powerrr, winning by count out. Here is the updated card for the show:
NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship
EC3 (c) vs. Thom Latimer
NWA Women’s World’s Championship
Kenzie Paige (c) vs. Ruthie Jay
NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship
Colby Corino (c) vs. Joe Alonzo
NWA World Tag Team Championship – Knights of the Round Table Tables Match
Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage w/ Aron Stevens) (c) vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship
Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kylie Paige) (c) vs. Natalia Markova & Taylor Rising
Submission Match
Jax Dane vs. Blake Troop
Tag Team Match
The Headbangers (Mosh & Thrasher) vs. The Southern 6 (Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor)
Number One Contender For NWA Women’s Championship
Samantha Starr vs. Missa Kate vs. Tiffany Nieves vs. Celeste
Loser Leaves NWA
Rush Freeman vs Brady Pierce
NWA United States Tag Team Championships
Daisy Kill & Talos (c) vs. JR Kratos & Odinson