A new match has been announced for the upcoming Impact Turning Point special.
Will Ospreay will face Eddie Edwards at the show, as announced by Impact Wrestling on Monday morning.
The event is scheduled for October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle and will be broadcast on November 3 on Impact.
Ospreay is also set to fight “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory this Saturday.
