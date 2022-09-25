On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on the AEW debut of Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE. The former five-time world champion is ecstatic to see Saraya back, and even credits AEW for how they handled her surprise at Grand Slam Dynamite. Highlights are below.

Loves that Saraya is in AEW and is so happy she is back:

“Great way to bring her back too, Arthur Ashe Stadium. This crowd, you know, it popped. You could tell she was happy … That smiling was just radiating around the arena so man, I’m glad to see her back. Me, personally, she’s always been one of my favorites.”

On Saraya’s previous injury that ended her career early:

“Paige’s departure from the squared circle was unceremoniously not due to her anything of her own doing or anything like that, not really wanting to leave the business, but a medical issue. It was a scary, scary deal when Paige got that kick to the back and her body was just totally all over the place … WWE is very, very serious about neck injuries. Very serious and touchy. Daniel Bryan was out for a neck injury for quite some time … Saraya is still young enough to actually know, you know, her body limitations.”

