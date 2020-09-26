During his recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke on the death of Road Warrior Animal and in doing so, revealed that he considers The Road Warriors to be the best tag team of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

Those guys did it better than anyone, man. People ask me who’s the greatest tag team of all-time. I always talk about The Midnight Express and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, but the guys that changed the whole name of the game was The Road Warriors. As far as selling action figures, that’s who you wanted to be like. You wanted to go find some spikes. They did it and they did it better than anyone. Definitely a sudden loss to the business. I know so many are mourning, and I just wanna say I’m mourning with you. I wasn’t just a fan, I was a good friend. And I was a fan at the same time.

You can listen HERE.