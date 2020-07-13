Booker T On Why John Cena Has Had The Best Career Of All Time

During his appearance on After The Bell, Booker T spoke on John Cena’s ability to listen and improve as the main factor in him having the best career of all time. Here’s what he had to say:

People that heard me say on commentary — and I don’t know if they thought I was digging at John or ribbing him, or whatever. I’d say, ‘Man, this guy’s got a limited skill set, but he’s a guy who’s taken that skill set and parlayed it to the greatest career in the history of the business.’ That’s not a knock or anything like that. That’s letting you know you can take very very little and make so much of it, which John Cena has done. And so many guys just don’t understand that. They just bury it, they just don’t understand it, because they haven’t been taught it. But John was, like you say, a guy that sat under the learning tree. And he made sure he soaked every ounce of that knowledge up. I wish the young guys out there can kind of look at it [similarly]. But a lot of them, you know, they give me a call from here to here, time to time.

You can listen to the podcast below:

Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.