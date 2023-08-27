Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Ivy Nile beating Ava on WWE NXT Heatwave and more. Here are the highlights:

On Ivy Nile vs. Ava:

“Ava brought it, man. I mean. I mean, I got it. I got to give. I got to give her some props. My first time pretty much said it was short. It was short. Keep it short and sweet. But, I think, I think both of the ladies went out there and did very, very well in that match. I don’t think I don’t think it was a bad match on the card. Even the Intergender match, you know, with Dom and Drake and Rhea and Valkyria. Yeah, it was. That was an awesome, awesome match, you know?”

On WWE NXT closing the viewership gap with AEW Dynamite this past week:

“So for me, man, everything from top to bottom was a hit as well as they drew 720,0000 views for that show from last week. I mean, they are pretty much getting close to competing with Dynamite. I mean, Dynamite drew 820,000, So we own it, man. It was an awesome show. It was a really, really awesome show.”

