It seems lost on people just how monumental this is. A company under five years old has broken the record for the all-time paid attendance for a wrestling show and it’s happening this Sunday. To be completely honest, the card is not at all what I expected and it leaves a little to be desired, but the atmosphere will almost certainly elevate this show to classic status.

Much debate has been had over whether the card or not lives up to the billing of Wembley Stadium, but we’re not here to discuss that. Here are my predictions for each match happening at AEW’s All In:

ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Aussie Open (C) vs. MJF and Adam Cole

MJF and Adam Cole is undoubtedly the hottest storyline headed into the PPV and it’s thanks to some incredible character work from both men. This feud has so many layers and so many possible directions spinning out from the two matches “Better Than You Bay-Bay” is involved with. They could lose the titles and plant seeds of descension between the two, but who wants to see these guys stop being BFFs? They could win the title and have an awkward situation after one of them loses in the main event. That is what is so special about this rivalry.

Personally, I think MJF and Cole should win this match. Later on, I would have one of them cheat to beat their tag partner and have them be on unsteady ground but be forced to work together to keep their tag championships. It’s probably going to be MJF who turns because, after all, he is the devil himself, but he is so unbelievably over as a babyface, that I can’t help but want more.

Prediction: MJF and Adam Cole win.

Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

This is lazy booking. People have tried to defend this by saying this is a call-back to the original All-In, but that should be an indictment of the first show rather than a cute detail. Shida winning the title felt like AEW was finally giving this division the reboot it needed, but it has been the same old lack of storytelling as before. Why did Toni Storm get a by into this match, but the champion didn’t? Why did they not even try to add a story?

I hope Shida retains so we can avoid more of the repetitive Outcasts storylines that have been infecting AEW television.

Prediction: Hikaru Shida retains.

World Trios Championship: House of Black (C) vs. The Acclaimed

This match seemed destined to have a stipulation in which “Daddy Ass” put his career on the line for one last chance at the trios’ championship. With that stipulation not being in place, it makes me think AEW will keep the belts on the House of Black. This match wasn’t very good at Double or Nothing so hopefully all of the build with Billy Gunn teasing retirement will elevate this match to something special

Prediction: House of Black retains.

Coffin Match: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland

This was such an incredible storyline and after this week’s dynamite, it seems to have had a shaky last week. We went from Swerve randomly kicking AR Fox out of the Mogul Embassy to Darby Allin forgiving him in less than 5 minutes. This was a little too quick for my liking, but Christian was able to hide all the tiny flaws within this segment by delivering an all-time promo on Nick Wayne.

With the lead-up to this match being so focused on the heels constantly getting one over on the babyfaces, this match feels designed specifically to give Sting and Darby a feel-good win at Wembley.

Prediction: Darby Allin and Sting pick up the victory.

Stadium Stampede: BCC, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Best Friends, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston

God, I am so hyped for the second-ever Stadium Stampede Match. When they were announcing this match I groaned a little, but as soon as I heard “Stadium Stampede” a rush of emotions hit me. One of the most fondly remembered AEW matches in history finally makes its return after 3 years at All In.

The layers of tension between Kingston and all of his opponents add an incredible amount of intrigue as well. It’s unfortunate that Fenix is unable to compete, but this match will surely be brutal.

Prediction: Best Friends, Penta, and Eddie Kingston win for a feel-good victory.

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

This one is the weirdest match on paper. It reeks of Jericho handpicking Ospreay to keep his career hot (who can blame him) and the booking has been all over the place. Chris Jericho turned on his friends to join Don Callis’ group but then turned face 30 seconds later because Don didn’t expect him to join the Family. Then Will Ospreay attacked the newly babyface Jericho to set up a match where the crowd would obviously cheer the hometown boy. The booking makes no sense, but the match could be a great one. I think Ospreay and Jericho could both work to balance the other’s over-indulgences.

Prediction: Will Ospreay wins.

“Real World Championship”: Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (C)

This is probably really cool for old-school ROH fans, but it doesn’t do much for me. Both men have far surpassed their prime and if their recent match is any indicator it won’t elevate past just “good”. Punk has been in this weird John Cena “Am I a face or am I a heel” territory and it makes for a very weird viewing experience.

This will have a great atmosphere that will hopefully make the match more special than it feels currently, but I am not getting my hopes up. This will benefit from a shorter match length, too. Please just get over your differences and feud with the Elite. That is all anyone wants to see.

Prediction: CM Punk “retains”.

The Golden Elite vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold

Will this match probably be incredible? Yes, duh. Should Kenny Omega objectively be booked in a singles match for the biggest show of all time? Without a doubt. For some reason, fans have decided both things can’t coexist. I would have made it my biggest priority to have Omega fight one-on-one at Wembley, but it seems like AEW wants to save it for All Out (this is very bad and also stupid).

This kind of match, on paper, should feel like worlds colliding. It should feel massive that six guys with this much history are fighting on this stage, but AEW has normalized trios matches to a point where this could easily open a Dynamite. I’m not saying this won’t be exceptional on the night, but it feels a bit house-showy.

Prediction: The Golden Elite picks up the W.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) vs. Young Bucks

If Kenny Omega isn’t in a singles match, I will take this as a consolation prize. Fans have been salivating for this rematch for over a year now and boy does it feel colossal. This is exactly the type of match that should be all over this All In card and I’m happy they booked this match here. Everything about this should be perfect and the euphoria will be one that is rarely felt in wrestling. 2023 has been an awesome year for blockbuster tag-team wrestling and this should continue the trend.

Prediction: FTR gets the win.

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Adam Cole

And to top this card off is a perfect main event. It’s apropos that two babyfaces headline in Wembley Stadium 30 years on from the first Wembley WWF card. This storyline came out of nowhere and it has led to one of the most unpredictable matches this year. The atmosphere should be incredible and based on their first match, it should be one for the ages. This is one of my most-anticipated matches all year and I can’t wait to see what happens when these two partners square off.

Prediction: MJF retains.

In conclusion:

This PPV has a great card on paper and it should live up to the hype. With what should be a rabid London crowd, these matches will forever live in wrestling history. Even though some of the booking has been questionable, the AEW we all grew to love will be back for one night in front of the biggest wrestling audience of all time. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. Let me know who you think will win in the matches you’re most excited for and don’t forget to follow me on X @WeWantTablez! Should be a fun one.