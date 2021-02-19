WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke highly about AJ Styles on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, which included the former five-time world champion mentioning how the Phenomenal One is a talent that could have an entire company built around him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names AJ Styles as someone you could build a company around:

“I have one guy that I could have as my right-hand man, and I’m starting a big promotion, it would be AJ Styles. Just because AJ Styles has been around for a very long time. AJ Styles is a guy who had the in-ring career, but he was there watching it back when WCW was at its end. AJ Styles was a guy in that locker room back then, he’s been a guy who’s on this journey for a long time. He’s a guy that’s well seasoned, gone all over the world. To have him affirm things for me would be very very important. That’s what I look for in trying to create a promotion, having guys like that around to be able to help me out.”

How Styles has evolved as a performer:

“I know I did stuff in the beginning of my career to get noticed. A lot of times it was for the guy I was working for, do something crazy to get the guy over. I’ve understood it from that perspective but I was always learning on the job at the same time knowing I was trying to learn the psychology of what’s going on. Being able to throw a good punch, being able to throw a good kick, being able to throw a nice forearm, the nicest chop I possibly could. AJ Styles, he’s that same type of guy. That’s what I think is the difference between some of those guys that continue to do that stuff well into their career not understanding, man, I’m here now, I’ve got to work on the psychology side of the business. That’s what holds a lot of guys back once they finally make it to the mainstream roster.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)