Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his in-ring career and how he didn’t get to be his best until he was 40.

“I tell people all the time, my best form of Booker T was when I was like 40. That’s when I had all the knowledge in my head. It’s not about the wrestling, it’s not about the moves, it’s what you do before the move and what you do after the move.” He added, “I didn’t get into wrestling to win the title; I just wanted to be the best guy on the roster. My dad used to say, ‘Cream rises to the top.’ So, I always just went out to perform.”

