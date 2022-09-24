On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Chris Jericho winning the ROH world title, and why he thinks it was a good call for the brand even though he also thinks that ROH doesn’t need to be its own television show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks it was a good call to put the ROH world title on Chris Jericho:

“I think it’s smart trying to put some light on that Ring of Honor title, that Ring of Honor brand. I don’t know what that Ring of Honor brand is anymore, other than it being a part of AEW now… I haven’t heard about any Ring of Honor shows. But if you’re trying to keep that name alive, that Ring of Honor name alive, to have the title on someone like Chris Jericho, I think it does that, you know? I think it’s important if you plan on doing something with that brand down the road, it’s important to keep that brand live.”

Doesn’t know if ROH is closer to a television deal but thinks Tony Khan may be overbooking himself:

“I don’t think so, to be honest. I mean, I could be wrong. I could be 100% wrong, but I think it would really be hard for Tony Khan to run AEW Dynamite, Rampage, and a totally different organization in ROH. House shows, as well as TV, as well as having a strong enough roster to be able to create different storylines opposed to the storylines you’re creating on AEW Rampage, Dynamite. It would blow his freaking mind. His stack would just blow off trying to think about 52 weeks out of the year, three shows… can you imagine that?”

Says he doesn’t think ROH needs to compete with Dynamite and Rampage:

“For me personally, the brand would be scrapped and the archive would be used for AEW promo packages and what not. But as far as trying to create a ROH brand to where you’re competing against Dynamite as well as Rampage, I just think you’re just putting a whole lot on your plate there and I just don’t think it’s possible to be honest.”

