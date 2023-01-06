Booker T was very impressed with Mercedes Monét’s NJPW debut at WrestleKingdom 17, but does think she could have gotten a better response.

The former five-time world champion spoke about this subject on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he wondered how the Japanese fans would have reacted to Mercedes if she spoke the language. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says it’s hard to navigate Japanese wrestling crowds:

It had a good look… nothing bad about it or anything like that, but just one thing, the crowd, man. It’s just hard to navigate that Japanese crowd because it was quiet, it was silent. You know they don’t understand what you’re saying [laughs]. I don’t mean the language barrier. That part sucks right there. Normally, going to Japan, it’s a wrestling company.

Thinks if Mercedes spoke Japanese it would have helped her get over a bit more:

They just want to see some action. Then, when you can talk and speak the language, that helps a whole hell of a lot. If she just would have knew a few Japanese words, if she just would have studied in Japanese what she wanted to say, or maybe not what she wanted to say. Say the first part in English, but just the outline in Japanese.

