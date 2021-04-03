During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on how Miss Elizabeth should be in The WWE Hall of Fame.

Miss Elizabeth is best known as the manager and ex-wife of Randy Savage. She also made appearances in WCW. Here is what he had to say:

“Elizabeth definitely deserves her spot inside The Hall of Fame. What she gave to the business is definitely something that’s going to be remembered for many, many years. I don’t think there would have been a King Booker and Queen Sharmell if there wasn’t a Macho Man Randy Savage and the lovely Elizabeth. I just don’t think there would have been. The Macho Man finger up in the air and King Booker’s pinky up in the air never would have happened if it wouldn’t have been for the Macho Man and the lovely Elizabeth, so my thing is, yes, she deserves a spot inside The Hall of Fame. Hopefully, she will get there.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co