Last week popular 33-year old rapper and actor Bow Wow revealed that he has his sights set on joining WWE, with him later adding that it’s always been a dream for him to compete and possibly even win the tag titles with Rey Mysterio. Several members of Monday Night Raw’s RETRIBUTION stable started taking shots at Bow Wow and creating some buzz on social media.

Today Bow Wow revealed that he will begin training with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, as he he hopes to make his dream a reality. He writes, “I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe. LOCKED IN.”

I have officially decided to train with my boy @TheREALRIKISHI at his gym in California to get ready for the @wwe . LOCKED IN — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Bow Wow later took more shots at current WWE talents by tweeting that his star power is helping give those talents bigger names. He writes, “A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up.”

A lot of the wrestlers who are coming for me on twitter should be happy im going back and forth. Most have like 70k followers. Im actually helping you become a bigger name 😂😂 (million dollar man laugh) how you on RAW with 50k followers. Something not adding up. 😂 — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 15, 2021

Stay tuned.