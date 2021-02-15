During her appearance on In The Zone, Jazz spoke on the root cause of her past issues with the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

I guess because they assumed that I was involved with that [Konstantine Kyros WWE] lawsuit… they have yet to reach out. My issue with the WWE had nothing to do with concussions or any of that. My whole ordeal with them was me never getting things that I deserved. I never had merch. They never gave me an action figure. Just little simple s–t like that. That’s what I’m not understanding with WWE. I’m one of their top heels of all time and I never even turned face. Could have been over as a face as well. But, for me never to receive any type of merch, not an action figure, you know, why? I just feel I deserved that. I still feel like I deserve it. It’s not too late. I’m not dead. Don’t try to throw that s*** at me when I’m dead. Give it to my babies. Give me that now… reach out to me. I can explain myself. Reach out to me. Let’s talk. I have nothing against WWE. They gave me that platform for me to become who I am today, so I have nothing bad to say about ‘em as far as that. I just want what I deserve. And what’s wrong with me having merch and a freaking action figure. That’s not asking for a lot.

