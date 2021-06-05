AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a myriad of topics, most notably how she is ready to return to the ring after she gives birth to her baby girl. Rhodes jokes that while she does have some amazing fans, she’s just as excited about sticking it to the naysayers.

I have a lot of amazing fans that definitely want to see me come back and I have a lot of naysayers that I can’t wait for them to be so pissed off about it. It’s happening. It’s definitely going to happen.

Rhodes was initially set to team with Cody for the high-stakes mixed-tag team matchup against Jade Cargill and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, but due to her pregnancy she was replaced by rising women’s division star Red Velvet.

Check out the full interview here.

